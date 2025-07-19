ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Second fire in two months under investigation at Scarborough plaza

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Fire crews investigating a second fire in as many months at a Scarborough strip mall on Friday July 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.