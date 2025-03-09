Toronto

Scarborough pub shooting: Day three of the investigation as the manhunt for 3 suspects continues

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police tape marks the scene of a shooting at a pub that left 12 people injured, including six with gunshot wounds, in Toronto, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















