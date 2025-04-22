ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted a stranger in southwest Scarborough

By Laura Sebben

Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a stranger in the Danforth and Victoria Park avenues area.


















