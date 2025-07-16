ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police release video of suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault in Toronto’s west end

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police say the man in the photo allegedly assaulted a cyclist and yelled racist slurs at him. (Toronto Police handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.