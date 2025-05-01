ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police make arrest after video shows suspect shoving shopping cart into e-bike rider

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a Danforth Avenue bike lane.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.