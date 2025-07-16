ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police arrest two suspects following TTC bus assault

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

Police have made two arrests following an assault on a TTC bus. Pictured here are suspect photos released as part of the investigation (Toronto Police Service handout)


















