Peel

Peel police searching for suspect in $800K fraud involving allegedly fake contracting company

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Timothy Glen Carter is wanted by Peel Regional Police in connection with an alleged $800,000 contractor fraud. (Peel Regional Police Service)


















