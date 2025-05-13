ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Organic pumpkin seeds sold at 3 Toronto stores being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick )


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.