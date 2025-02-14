ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario voters split on which political party would best address doctor shortage: Nanos survey

By Bryann Aguilar and Codi Wilson

Published

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic, Friday, July 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.