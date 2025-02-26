ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario teen, 15, facing charges after allegedly threatening students with weapons at high school

By Alex Arsenych

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)


















