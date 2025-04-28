ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario premier urges Canadians to ‘fight like we’ve never fought before’ against Trump

By Codi Wilson

Published

Premier Doug Ford speaks at the Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets Conference in Toronto on April 28, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.