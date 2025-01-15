ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario deploys 2 waterbombers to join the L.A. wildfire fight, 165 firefighters on standby

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Ontario joins the L.A. wildfire fight and sends 2 waterbombers.165 firefighters are on standby, if requested.




















