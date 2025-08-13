ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Officer injured during arrest of suspects after break-in at Milton store

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Two suspects are in custody after a police officer in Milton was injured while responding to a break-and-enter at a Shoppers Drug Mart.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.