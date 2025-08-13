ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Mysterious object seen above southern Ontario puzzles stargazers

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A mysterious object was spotted above the skies of southern Ontario on Aug. 12, 2025.


















