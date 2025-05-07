ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Messy, unpleasant’ but not a cause for concern – Hundreds of dead fish wash up along GTA’s waterfront areas

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Photo and videos of dead fish on the shores of Lake Ontario have been making the rounds on social media. (John Musselman)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.