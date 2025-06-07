ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man in his 70s injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police on scene at near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East after a man in his 70s was struck by a vehicle Friday June 6, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.