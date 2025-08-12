ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man charged after road rage incident on Hwy. 401 ends in stabbing of 2 people

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.