ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Law experts, observers raise questions as Ontario adds virtual courtroom restrictions

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Ontario Court of Justice is pictured in Toronto on Sept. 14, 2018. A new policy by the Ontario Court of Justice restricts observers from attending courts virtually unless they receive prior authorization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.