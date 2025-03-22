ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Italian star Lorenzo Insigne out from the cold, starts for Toronto FC at Red Bulls

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne kicks the ball during an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.