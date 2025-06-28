ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I was trapped’: Nearly 100 people needed to be rescued from Toronto elevators during heat wave

Published

Tenants in a North Toronto apartment tower have been without one elevator for months, and then lost the other one in the middle of a record heat wave.


















