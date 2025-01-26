ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Homicide unit called in after man dies following wounding in The Annex

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Toronto police are pictured near Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue following an incident that left a young man dead Sunday January 26, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.