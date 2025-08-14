ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Heat event that brought scorching temperatures to GTA and much of southern Ontario ends

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter says it will be hot for the rest of the week, full humidity will return on Saturday, and showers are expected on Sunday.


















Politics
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.