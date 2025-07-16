ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Fire triggers evacuation at Etobicoke elementary school, no injuries reported

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Fire reported at Etobicoke elementary school on Wednesday July 16, 2025 (CP24 Chopper photo).


















