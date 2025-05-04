ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Feeling stuck with a ‘forever mortgage’? We want to hear how rising debt is affecting you

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

A person walks by a row of houses in Toronto on Tuesday July 12, 2022. Canada's banking regulator has launched consultations on proposed changes to mortgage guidelines to address risks related to borrowers with growing balances.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.