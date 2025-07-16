ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Executive Committee backs plan to install priority transit lanes on Bathurst and Dufferin streets south of Bloor

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Mayor Olivia Chow's Executive Committee meet on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (City of Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.