ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near High Park

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are on the scene of a collision that injured a cyclist near High Park on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.