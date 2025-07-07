ADVERTISEMENT
Crash in Bowmanville, Ont., leaves 1 person dead
Published:
Prime Day Is Coming Up, But You Can Already Get These 21 Amazon Canada Items On Sale
18 Genius Pickleball Accessories To Level Up Your Game This Summer
If Your Shoes Are Stinking Up Your House, Try One Of These 11 Shoe Deodorizers
The Absolute Best Kitchen Drawer Organizers You Can Get In Canada Right Now
Our Guide To The Best Patio Heaters In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
Upgrade Your Outdoor Garden With These Planter Pots And Boxes
The Absolute Best Self-Tanners You Can Get In Canada Right Now
The Absolute Best Tinted Lip Balms You Can Get In Canada Right Now
How to Get Rid of Strawberry Legs in Time for Summer
20 Of The Best Birthday Gifts To Give In July 2025
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.