Toronto

Canadian, U.S. mayors from Great Lakes area call for trade stability

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian mayors from the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence regions joined their U.S. counterparts in Washington D.C. today in asking for economic stability and end to the threat of across-the-board tariffs, saying that millions of livelihoods depend on cross-border trade. Andrea Horwath speaks during a provincial election campaign rally in Brampton, Ont., on May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















