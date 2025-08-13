ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Black-owned business owners in Little Jamaica seek supports after dozens of stores close during LRT construction

By Beth Macdonell

Published

Black-owned business owners in Little Jamaica call for supports after dozens of businesses close during LRT construction.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.