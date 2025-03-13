ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Auto theft ring stole vehicles parked outside GTA hotels and drove them to ‘cool off’ zones: police

By Chris Fox

Published

Eight suspects arrested in connection with an auto theft investigation in Halton Region are shown. (Halton Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.