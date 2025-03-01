ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Are Toronto homeowners technically millionaires? Here’s what experts have to say

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown in this July 15, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.