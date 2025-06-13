ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘A daily event’: Red-winged blackbirds attack Etobicoke residents

By Sean Leathong

Published

Security camera captured the moment an aggressive red-winged blackbird dive-bombed a delivery driver - one of many such incidents reported across the city.


















