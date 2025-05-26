ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 Scarborough teens charged after drugs, firearm seized following collision with moose

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Two teens from Scarborough are facing charges after police say they seized drugs and a firearm in their car after they collided with a moose. (Anishinabek Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.