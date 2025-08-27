Toronto

1 person injured in collision involving TTC bus in North York

By Joshua Freeman

Updated

Published

A car and a TTC bus are involved in a collision in North York on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Chopper 24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.