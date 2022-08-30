Yankees, LeBron James to invest in AC Milan soccer team

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) AC Milan's Rafael Leao, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MORE SPORTS NEWS