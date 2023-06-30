Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina

FILE - Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts during her first-round doubles match with Serena Williams, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance at the Wimbledon tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, while Friday's draw put two-time titlist Andy Murray up against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

