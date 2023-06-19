Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic

Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts during her first-round doubles match with Serena Williams, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts during her first-round doubles match with Serena Williams, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE SPORTS NEWS