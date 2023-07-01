Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off

Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN NBA analyst, is shown before the start of a preseason NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Hornets in Miami, Oct. 6, 2012. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN NBA analyst, is shown before the start of a preseason NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Hornets in Miami, Oct. 6, 2012. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

