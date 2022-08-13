Two-time champion Simona Halep advances to National Bank Open final

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after beating United States' Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 in Women's National Bank Open tennis semi final action, in Toronto, Saturday August 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after beating United States' Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 in Women's National Bank Open tennis semi final action, in Toronto, Saturday August 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

