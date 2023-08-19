Texan Petrovic leads Shaw Charity Classic by two strokes

Tim Petrovic, of the United States, hits from the second tee during round two of the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic golf event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Tim Petrovic, of the United States, hits from the second tee during round two of the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic golf event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE SPORTS NEWS