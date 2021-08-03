Canada's Andreanne Langlois finished ninth in the women's kayak single 200-metre on Tuesday as New Zealand's Lisa Carrington easily won a third straight medal.

Langlois crossed the distance in 40.473 seconds, more than a second off podium position.

The Quebecer from Lac-Beauport had a good start, as she tends to do, but was quickly relegated to the back.

Meanwhile, Carrington raced ahead of the pack by more than a boat's length, earning her a repeat of the gold medals she earned in 2012 and 2016 and beating the Olympic record she'd established four years ago with a new time of 38.120.

Spain's Teresa Portela Rivas was second and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen won bronze.

The ninth-place finish was an improvement for Langlois, who finished 16th in the race in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and the best Canadian result in the race since it was added to the program in 2012.

Fellow Canadian Michelle Russell finished fourth in the B final in 40.527 seconds.

Langlois and Russell will race together in the women's kayak four 500-metre event later this week, which they consider their main focus of the Tokyo Olympics.

Canadians Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick competed in the A final of the men's canoe double 1000-metre, finishing sixth in a time of 3:30.157.

Cubans Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez upset the Chinese and German teams to win the gold medal in a time of 3:24.995.

The Germans have won the event in five of the last seven Olympics. This time, the team of Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker had to settle for third in a time of 3:25.615, behind Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei for silver in 3:25.198.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 3, 2021.