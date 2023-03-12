Swiss skier Odermatt wins giant slalom, secures discipline title

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt reacts after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Pizzato) Switzerland's Marco Odermatt reacts after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Pizzato)

