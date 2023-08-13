Sinner beats de Minaur in National Bank Toronto final for first Masters 1000 title

TORONTO -

Jannik Sinner is the winner of the National Bank Open.

The seventh-seeded Italian beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 today for his first career Masters 1000 series title.

Sinner broke de Minaur to close the first set in front of a near-capacity crowd at Sobeys Stadium.

The 21-year-old right-hander maintained the pressure in the second set and closed out the match in 89 minutes.

De Minaur is ranked 18th in the world and was unseeded at the tournament.

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands won the doubles title earlier in the day with a 6-3, 6-1 win over American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.