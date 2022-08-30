Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at U.S. Open

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts after winning a set against Marc-Andrea Huesler, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts after winning a set against Marc-Andrea Huesler, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MORE SPORTS NEWS