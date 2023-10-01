Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for Europe
Europe won back the the Ryder Cup on Sunday, just like it always does before its raucous crowd, with Rory McIlroy leading the way and Tommy Fleetwood delivering the winner.
McIlroy was still fired up over what he perceived to be bad behavior by Patrick Cantlay's caddie the previous night. He helped put Europe on the brink by winning his fourth match of the week to cap off his best performance.
And then Fleetwood hit a signature shot on the signature hole at Marco Simone, a drive to 25 feet on the reachable 16th. Rickie Fowler hit into the water and eventually conceded a short birdie to Fleetwood to give Europe the 14 1/2 points it needed.
And the celebration was on, just like it always is on European soil.
The Americans were coming off a record 19-9 win over Europe two years ago at Whistling Straits, confident this would be time they ended 30 years of losing away from home.
Make it 34. They won't get another chance until Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.
Europe went into the final session with a five-point lead, knowing no team had ever come back from such a deficit on the final day. The Americans made them sweat, but only briefly.
Jon Rahm won the 18th hole to earn a half-point against Scottie Scheffler. Tyrrell Hatton completed an unbeaten week by beating British Open champion Brian Harman. Viktor Hovland put the first blue point on the board in a win over Collin Morikawa.
All Europe needed was one more halve, and Fleetwood assured that with a 2-up lead with two holes to play against Fowler.
