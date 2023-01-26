Rybakina, Sabalenka to meet in Australian Open women's final

Elena Rybakina, right, and Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 26, 2023. (Aaron Favila / AP) Elena Rybakina, right, and Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 26, 2023. (Aaron Favila / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS