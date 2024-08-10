Running Paris: Olympic dreams do come true for fans

B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
Runners from 147 countries will follow in the footsteps of Olympic athletes tonight as they take part in what the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’ organizers have called “Marathon pour tous,” which translates to Marathon for all.
No, these are not elite athletes, but fans who took up online challenges in the past two years to win a bib, or a spot, in the marathon. They will follow the same hilly and treacherous course as the Olympians, which, to the three Canadians we spoke to -- Kit E and Susan Ibach from Ottawa as well as Sandra Sukstorf from Vancouver -- is a dream come true.
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents.
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
German swimmer Leonie Beck became ill after competing in the women's open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe.
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
Friday would have been Layna Brown's 40th birthday. Instead, it was a day family members spent at B.C. Children's Hospital, as her eight-year-old son Tristan Dyck fights for his life.
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
Brazilian authorities worked Saturday to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the previous day that killed all 62 people on board.
Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson arrested two people and said more arrests were likely following protests on the 10th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a pivotal moment in the national Black Lives Matter movement.
North Korea will not seek outside help to recover from floods that devastated areas near the country’s border with China, leader Kim Jong Un said as he ordered officials to bring thousands of displaced residents to the capital to provide them better care.
The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was released on bail Friday after spending more than a week in jail on Crown allegations that he breached his bail conditions.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the brightest and best displays of shooting stars all year, is in the forecast for next week, according to NASA.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
Travis Scott was released from French police custody without a charge after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
YouTube's former chief executive and long-time Google executive Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
The country's two main railways warned Friday they will lock out their workers in less than two weeks unless the two sides can agree on new contracts, lending fresh weight to the threat of a work stoppage that would snarl supply chains nationwide.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
Artist Alan Syliboy’s work – which captures the past, present and future of Indigenous culture – was on full display at the Dalhousie Art Gallery in Halifax on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Friday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry that led to Olympic bronze on the floor exercise for American gymnast Jordan Chiles, opening the door for Romania's Ana Barbosu to replace Chiles as bronze medalist.
Canada's Marco Arop has claimed Olympic silver in the men's 800 metres on Saturday at Stade de France after being edged at the finish line by Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
The residents of some B.C. towns will have to travel to emergency departments outside of their communities if they need care this weekend, as staffing shortages continue to challenge hospitals.
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
The Calgary Polo Club hosted a unique polo event Saturday that raised funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
Residents in and around Montreal were hit with a major rainfall when the remnants of tropical storm Debby smashed into the region. Here are some of their stories.
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain.
Multiple lanes of Whitemud Drive will be closed overnight at the Quesnell Bridge for the next week for maintenance wor
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
Family and advocates look back on a decade since the tragic death of the 15-year-old girl, one that shocked the country and was the catalyst for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old man’s fractured left hand.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
