Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Hussein Malla / AP) Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Hussein Malla / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS