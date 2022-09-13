Riot police quell fan disorder at Marseille-Frankfurt soccer match

Fireworks thrown by Marseille supporters explode next to Frankfurt supporters prior the Champions League group D soccer match between Marseille and Frankfurt at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Fireworks thrown by Marseille supporters explode next to Frankfurt supporters prior the Champions League group D soccer match between Marseille and Frankfurt at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

