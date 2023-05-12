Race teams ask NASCAR for 'meaningful' talks as their business model dispute skids toward summer

Ross Chastain (1) Kyle Larson (5) and Tyler Reddick (45) head down the front straightaway during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Ross Chastain (1) Kyle Larson (5) and Tyler Reddick (45) head down the front straightaway during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

MORE SPORTS NEWS